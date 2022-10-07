In a place meant for all things old, the Clinton County Historical Society Museum just got something new

On the front lawn of the Clinton County Historical Society Museum, also known as the Paine-Gillam-Scott House established in 1860, sits a new sculpture that depicts something very old.

The metal sculpture is a man riding a bike from the 1800s while drumming. It was created as an homage to the St. Johns Bicycle Band, which performed in shows and parades from 1886 until 1891.

Created by local artist Ivan Iler, "The Drummer" was dedicated to the museum last week.

For more information, the museum is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

