Hundreds line up for food assistance amid potential SNAP funding pause

Hundreds of cars lined up down the street for a mobile food pantry in Bath Township on Wednesday, as concerns grow over potential pauses to food stamp benefits due to the federal government shutdown.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank hosted its largest-ever on-site mobile food pantry as neighbors worry about SNAP benefits running out.

Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could run out by next week due to the government shutdown.

The food bank has scheduled more than 20 mobile food pantries across Greater Lansing in November to help meet demand.

Bath Township food pantry sees record turnout as SNAP benefits threatened

Food is something we all need, but thousands in Mid-Michigan are at risk of losing food assistance because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, could run out by the start of next week.

"The last four days we have had hundreds of phone calls from people not sure where they're going to find food because they rely on those SNAP benefits," said Michelle Lantz, CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

But Lantz says help is available, like Wednesday's mobile food pantry in Bath Township.

When asked if she had ever seen a line like this before, Lantz responded, "No. This is the first time we have had a line that is down our road, and then out to Webster Road and then all the way down to the light in Bath."

Lantz described the line as unbelievable and said it only highlights the need for food right now.

"People are afraid of where they're going to get food. Without those benefits on those SNAP cards, it really does impact a person's budget," Lantz said.

But Lantz emphasized that there are resources available in the community for those in need. Greater Lansing Food Bank has more than 20 mobile food pantries scheduled for November across Greater Lansing.

"We just want people to know that we are going to be here for them. This is one of those emergency situations where Greater Lansing Food Bank is here to rise to the occasion. It's the reason we're here," Lantz said.

The schedule for November's mobile food pantries can be found here.

