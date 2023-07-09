How to save a few dollars on your cooling bill during the summer

It's that time of year when the cooling bills start to climb as people crank that air conditioning.

"My bills go up 66 percent and I'm now in the 80 range." said DeWitt Resident Hayley Massey.

Massey says the summer heat is taking its toll.

"In our bedroom it's 10 degrees hotter compared to the living room, so most of the time my husband and i have to carry our bed out into the living room in the summer when its 90-95 degrees because our air doesn't get back there." said Massey

And when Massey does run the air on high, the prices get higher.

"Now that it's hot, we're using so much energy." said Massey

But when it comes to saving, Amy Adamy, the Marketing Manager from Lansing Board of Water and Light, says there are a couple of common and uncommon ways that you can try to keep cool while saving money.

"Things that are really easy are making sure you have LEDs throughout your home, and we encourage customers to use smart thermostats," said Adamy.

The benefit of LEDs is that they are more efficient than your regular bulbs, which can save you more money in the long run. A smart thermostat can also monitor your home's temperature and adjust to cool before you get home instead of being on all day.

But there are also a couple of other less common tricks.

"Also make sure to check that your ceiling fan blades are pointed in the right direction so that your blades are pushing air down to circulate the air," said Adamy

Adamy also says that you can calculate operating costs of all your appliances and air for an in-depth estimate on their website.

