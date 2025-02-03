How tariffs could impact local agriculture in our neighborhoods

Local farmers, including Caleb Bancroft, discuss how new tariffs may impact agriculture, especially for commercial farmers tied to the economy.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture warns that retaliatory tariffs on exports, particularly to Canada and Mexico, will affect agriculture jobs and rural economies.

The uncertainty around these tariffs has driven a strong reaction in the agriculture community.

"I mean, we've anticipated this," said Bancroft.

"We also make our own maple syrup," said Bancroft."

Along with raspberries, rhubarb, garlic, carrots, and more. He doesn't import or export on a large scale but knows that others across Mid-Michigan do.

"Commercial farmers are going to be more impacted, which is more related to the economy because they're tied in and have partners," said Bancroft."

To learn more about that larger impact, I reached out to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, who said in part, quote:

"Canada and Mexico are our biggest export destinations, and the last time this happened, retaliatory tariffs specifically targeted agriculture. We have to expect that tariffs will immediately threaten agriculture jobs, our rural economies, and ultimately what it costs to put food on the table."

Now that the tariffs have been extended for a month, Bancroft is telling others to prepare.

"I think you'll need to re-evaluate your business plan," said Bancroft.

