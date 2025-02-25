How rising coffee bean prices are impacting shops in DeWitt

Coffee prices are reaching all-time highs, affecting local coffee shops.

Dwelling Coffee donates all profits to non-profits and aims to keep price hikes minimal for customers.

Operations Manager Simon Rademacher hopes prices return to normal soon while maintaining a balance between cost and customer impact.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

First eggs, now coffee prices on the rise... I'm your Dewitt neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg, breaking down the latest hike in prices and how it's brewing up challenges for local coffee shops in my neighborhood.

With recent coffee prices on the rise, I checked in with a local coffee shop in the heart of Dewitt.

"For us here, it's more than a cup of coffee," said Rademacher.

Months ago, I met with Operations Manager Simon Rademacher at Dwelling Coffee, a coffee shop that donates all of its profits to non-profits.

"Coffee is not a necessity, but in our business model and how we are giving money away, it may be a necessity to those we’re giving it to," said Rademacher.

Which now poses a problem due to bean prices rising. According to data from the International Monetary Fund, prices of several popular types of coffee beans are at or near all-time highs. And Simon told me they are already feeling the effects of that.

"It's about $50 for a 5-pound bag, and now it's gone up to around $60," said Rademacher.

But with prices rising, Simon told me that their strategy isn't changing.

"So our goal is to not really push that price hike onto the customers, because subsequently, they'll probably come in less... which means we'll be able to give less, so it's a fine balance between our cost and how we attribute that to our customers," said Rademacher.

Simon told me that he plans to keep this balance as long as possible and hopes prices can return to normal soon. To learn more about Dwelling Coffee, click here.

