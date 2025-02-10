How one St. Johns neighbor is helping community save money on eggs

Shondra Hallead's family raises chickens, providing more affordable eggs as prices rise.

With rising prices, Hallead says that demand is at capacity for what her chickens can produce.

Watch the video above to see how Hallead's chickens are helping neighbors save money.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When we go grocery shopping, many neighbors, including myself, choose big-name stores like the one behind me. But with recent egg prices on the rise, many neighbors are switching to smaller farms like this one behind me. I'm your St. Johns neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg showing you how one woman is helping her friends and family save a few dollars on eggs.

For some neighbors, having chickens in your backyard might not be possible. But for Shondra Hallead and her family, it's just part of daily life.

"Each time we come out here, we have to make sure their water is full since they go through that a lot," said Kenadi Hallead.

It started as a hobby for the family 5 years ago, with just a few chickens. Now, they’ve got 46… and each one has a name.

"That's Olive. We call her Creeper because you'll be out here, and then she'll just sneak up behind you out of nowhere," said Kenadi Hallead.

But these chickens aren't just for fun. With egg prices going up, Shondra says the demand for her eggs has been climbing too...

"Our demand is about at capacity for what the chickens are producing," said Hallead.

Shondra told me her coworkers started reaching out for eggs after they saw the prices rise in the store. I checked prices at the store in my neighborhood, and they’re going for $4.59 a dozen… but what’s the price from Shondra?

"$3 a dozen," said Hallead.

And that price is here to stay because of what it all means to neighbors—and to her own family.

"It makes me feel good that I can save people money, and that the kids are doing these chores, and it's not for nothing. They're getting paid for the eggs, and they split it three ways. So everyone kind of wins."

I listen to my neighbors in person, and online, too. And I learned that the Hallead family isn’t alone in this effort. I saw a lot of my neighbors posting on Facebook, selling eggs at lower prices to help out community members who are struggling with prices overall.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook