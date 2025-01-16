How one Lansing Women's Chorus is bringing empowerment to DeWitt

Sistrum Women's Chorus' Keep Marching concert promotes empowerment and social justice through music, including the Premiere of Dr. Andrea Ramsey's Suffrage Cantata.

The concert aims to inspire change and unity, encouraging audiences to fight for equality for all people, not just women.

To hear some of the music and hear the story behind the music, watch the video above. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A concert centered on women's empowerment is bringing inspiration to mid-Michigan. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt to show you how the Sistrum Lansing Women's Chorus is making a difference.

Last November, mid-Michigan neighbors felt the weight of a highly anticipated election season—a time of tension shared by members of the Sistrum Women's Chorus.

"As we were entering election season, we needed something that would encourage us to feel uplifted and empowered during a really difficult time for us as women," said Meghan Eldred-Woolsey, Artistic Director of the Sistrum Women's Chorus.

The group turned to music as a form of solace and strength. I spoke with Artistic Director Meghan Eldred-Woolsey and chorus member Laura Geist about what this performance means—especially now, post-election.

"We spent a lot of time as a committee deciding what we would sing. The first half of the concert is the Suffrage Cantata, and the second half is a selection of protest songs and songs meant to encourage us to fight for equality—not just for women, but for all people," said Eldred-Woolsey.

The concert features the debut of the Suffrage Cantata by internationally renowned composer and music educator Dr. Andrea Ramsey. This premiere is a particular point of pride for Sistrum and chorus members like Geist.

"Sistrum really has a social justice focus in much of what we do and almost everything we sing. We really hope that as people listen, they're able to take in what we're singing and use that to spur them on to make changes in this world. It's so important to make those changes and ensure that we leave a better world for the people coming after us," said Laura Geist, chorus member of Sistrum.

Titled Keep Marching, Sistrum's winter concert will take place this weekend at the DeWitt High School Auditorium—Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.

For more information about Sistrum and their concert, click here.

