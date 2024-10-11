How neighbors in St. Johns are preparing to see the Northern Lights again

Residents of St. Johns, including Amy Riedel, experienced a stunning display of the Northern Lights, showcasing vibrant green and pink colors in the night sky.

fox 47 Meteorologist Jake Derees advises viewers to find dark areas away from light pollution for the best viewing experience, noting that while clouds are expected tonight, the peak viewing hour at 10 PM should still offer good visibility.

Watch the video for more info on the Northern Lights.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Northern Lights are back again. I’m your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, talking with one neighbor who is sharing some spots to get the best photos.

“It was very green, pink, and just gorgeous...” said St. Johns resident Amy Riedel.

On Thursday, neighbors like Amy Riedel saw the neon-colored skies, capturing the colors in their glory. Riedel says it was a breathtaking sight.

“You could see them in the sky with your eye, but obviously not the same view as when using your phone. But just the colors were gorgeous, and to see that different people in the community had posted their pictures and the different colors and locations, it was just pretty spectacular,” said Riedel.

And if you missed the bright colors last night, there is still a chance. I spoke with our meteorologist, Jake Derees, to talk about the best ways to view them.

“The main thing is to get away from any light pollution, anywhere where there is a lot of light around. Usually, driving out to where there is, again, not a lot of light. We also need those clear skies,” said Derees.

Jake told me that we are expecting some clouds tonight, but the peak viewing hour for the lights at 10 PM should still provide a good view of the colored night sky.

“You have a little bit more time to go out and play with your phones or your cameras and kind of get an idea of what to do, what to look up, and see something that doesn’t happen very often,” said Riedel.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook