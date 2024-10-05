How Michiganders in Fort Myers found relief after Hurricane Helene

Neighbors around the country saw disaster strike when hurricane Helene touched down.

Some of our Michigan neighbors, like Mary Ellen Finch, told me that they are going to check on the property.

Video shows Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson speaking on the action taken by the city and what neighbors are experiencing now.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's not even been two years since Hurricane Ian," said Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson.

The calm after the storm... I'm your DeWitt neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how our Michiganders in Fort Myers are getting relief after the recent hurricane.

For neighbors like Mary Ellen Finch, the last hurricane in Fort Myers brought bad news...

"His son lost everything... now he's in a new house," said Finch.

On Thursday, we showed you how Breeze Airways' inaugural direct flight to Fort Myers was helping neighbors like Finch ease their minds about their homes in Fort Myers, Florida. The Finches know the damage hurricanes can cause; thankfully, they weathered this storm.

"It always feels better to see it yourself and know that everything is okay in the neighborhood," said Finch.

Now that I’ve set foot in Florida, I had a chance to speak with Mayor Kevin Anderson about the impacts of Hurricane Helene...

"We did experience some flooding in the low-lying areas, a little water intrusion to some homes and businesses, but nothing like Ian," said Anderson.

Mayor Anderson told me crews were prepared ahead of time to respond immediately when the storm hit, helping to get neighbors back on their feet. Breeze Airways also helped in the process by flying diapers, buckets, and other family needs to impacted areas...

"They send down supplies, they send down resources... they just pour their hearts out to help those areas affected by the storm," said Anderson.

Mayor Anderson says clean-up efforts have been tackled in the wake of Helene, and the area is now bracing for another round of heavy rain.

