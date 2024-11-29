How DeWitt Neighbors are saving money on Black Friday

Black Friday 2024 sees a shift in focus as shoppers like the Tresnaks are saving not only on holiday gifts, but also on groceries at Meijer stores.

Meijer partners with local food banks to help families in need, with a "Simply Give" program allowing shoppers to donate gift cards directly to food banks.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are giving back this holiday season and helping their communities while saving.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Black Friday has arrived, and this year, it's helping neighbors save more money—not just on TVs, but on groceries too. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how neighbors are finding different ways to save.

For Kelley and Dave Tresnak, Black Friday looked totally different years ago...

"When we used to go up to St. Johns, like to Walmart, they would be lined up, and it didn’t matter if it was a blizzard," said Kelley Tresnak.

For Black Friday 2024, I visited Meijer in DeWitt to see how neighbors like the Tresnaks are saving some money ahead of the holidays.

"Meijer, and then we might go over to Sam's, just to put some things under the Christmas tree," said Dave Tresnak.

And it's not just things that neighbors are putting under the tree that are on sale—it's items to put on the table as well.

"Value is really important to us at Meijer, and providing the best product," said Meijer's Lansing Store's Director, Alex Ross.

And there's also a chance for shoppers to help neighbors in need.

"If you purchase a $10 gift card as 'Simply Give' at any checkout at any Meijer store, that will be directly donated to that partner food bank at 100%, and converted into a food card for them to come back in and shop our stores to keep those food banks full," said Ross.

Ross told me each Meijer location has a food bank they partner with to help the community throughout the year.

That need is something Kelley and Dave see firsthand.

"Up in our area, we run a food bank for our church, and our numbers of people have just increased three times because of the situation and the cost of food," said Tresnak.

Ready to help neighbors during the holiday season.

