How DeWitt football is bringing neighbors together

The undefeated DeWitt High School football team has become a unifying force in the community, with students and neighbors coming together to support the team.

Players like Elliott and Abram Larner express how the team's bond and the community's support make all the difference as they pursue their goal of winning the state championship.

For more on the football program and season, watch the video above.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The nation's recent election had neighbors choosing a side. I'm your DeWitt neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how now, neighbors here can all cheer for one side—that is, the undefeated DeWitt football team in the high school playoffs.

For high school senior Ella Knight, DeWitt High School has always felt like home.

"It's just all around a good place to be," said Knight.

And fans are finding the football stadium to be the same kind of place, cheering on the undefeated DeWitt High School football team Friday night.

"Obviously, when you're really good, it's even more special, and so our crowds have been as good as it gets this year," said Head Coach, Rob Zimmerman.

And something neighbors can cheer for together is what Principal Matt Dodson says this community needs after this week's election.

"Things like this bring us together, and we put aside some of those things that get in the way. Everyone is working for the same cause," said Dodson.

And there's been a lot to cheer for during these games.

Coach Zimmerman told me his team has been putting in the work to play great games in front of great people. Brothers and teammates Elliott and Abram Larner told me that support means everything.

"Everyone loves and supports each other here. And with our game tonight, I'm sure we're going to have a big crowd like we always do," said Elliott.

"DeWitt is just like one big bond, one big family, and I couldn't appreciate it more," said Abram.

Friday's game is connected to the Panthers' goal of winning the state championship.

"That's been their goal since day one, the start of this last year and the off-season, and it still is their number one goal," said Zimmerman.

