At the beginning of the school year we showed you how St. Johns planned to incorporate Artificial Intelligence.

Staff told me that AI is playing a major part in learning to start the conversation.

Video shows how productive AI can be to education and staff's thoughts on how to keep it from being destructive to learning

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

AI is a powerful tool… just look. If I say, “Give me a summary of St. John's High School,” the result is mind-blowing. I’m your St. John's neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here at the school to see how this technology of tomorrow is having an impact on students today...

At the beginning of the school year, I sat down with St. John's School officials to talk about adding artificial intelligence to the classroom...

"We're in the infancy stages of learning how to most effectively use that tool," said Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume in August.

Fast forward to today, the school has had two months of being able to use AI in the classroom...

"It's a tool used to start the conversation, not end the conversation," said Dave Sukey, a teacher at St. johns High School.

"In economics, we're going to be doing a budget project, and I'm going to ask the students to just throw it into the generator, a high school student budget, and see what it spits out," said Sukey.

Sukey said using it this way can lead to a positive relationship with AI instead of relying on the tool for every thought.

"This tells you a little bit about a student using a budget, but I've got to tell you it’s not about being a student, because I’m getting them ready to be an adult," said Sukey.

Principal Mark Dobson says while there are many positives to AI in the classroom, there are still major concerns that are being fine-tuned.

"We talk about academic honesty, and so a big part of that academic honesty conversation, of course, was plagiarism. But then how does artificial intelligence fit into this? Bottom line is I think it's a great starter, but if it's not your work, don't claim it as your own," said Dobson.

Dobson told me as the school year goes on, school staff will have more conversations on how to fine-tune the right amount of AI in the classroom, but for now, a big thought remains...

"It's here, and we need to embrace it, because if we don't... you're going to get left in the dust basically," said Sukey.

