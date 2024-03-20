How a statewide tornado test is helping neighbors prepare for the unexpected

Wednesday afternoon, tornado siren tests around the state commenced.

The tests were to perform a tornado drill across the state of Michigan.

Video shows damage from August 2023 when a Tornado hit the town of Perry, MI.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg. The statewide tornado test took place Wednesday afternoon, and after a tornado occurred here in Perry just earlier last year, I'm learning how neighbors are making different preparations in the event of another.

Wednesday, sirens across Mid-Michigan sounded to test in the event of a tornado. Something that Perry residents Dale and Sharon Richard experienced firsthand last year.

"The storm was coming right by us. I mean right in front of our windows. You could see it. And our whole roof on the porch lifted right up in the air," said Richard.

Sharon says that they missed alerts for the previous severe weather, but now that the statewide test has taken place, the couple says they are more prepared.

"I will listen to the sirens now and do something about it, you know, and find out if that's what it's about," said Richard.

While neighbors are taking extra precautions, Ingham County Deputy Emergency Manager Rob Dale says that his team takes this time to educate as well.

"We run these drills regularly just because we want people to remember that it can happen at any time," said Dale.

Another crucial factor is knowing that if you can't hear the siren, it's still good to be prepared.

"The siren network is intended for outdoor use only. If you're out for a bike ride, out for a walk, that's when the sirens should activate you. If you're in your house with windows closed because it's cold or it's raining, or you're sleeping, they are not intended to wake you up," said Dale.

To combat this, Dale says to layer, meaning using weather radios, apps, or other devices that can keep you connected to the latest updates. And remember to move to the lowest point of your home in the event of a storm.

