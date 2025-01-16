How a collaboration between St. Johns School District and City Commission is benefitting community

Earlier this week, St. Johns School Board and City Commission met to discuss projects benefiting students and the community.

Initiatives include work-based learning and a Safe Routes to School grant.

Watch the video above to see how these partnerships benefit community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A collaboration bringing new ideas to St. Johns. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how a joint meeting between the school district and city commissioners is benefiting neighbors.

This week, members of the St. Johns School Board and the St. Johns City Commission came together for a joint meeting. They discussed how each group could support the other's goals. On Thursday, I spoke with officials from both boards to learn more about the projects they’re working on.

"Work-based learning, a Safe Routes to School grant that the city officials, the district, and the city have been working through, and also a potential new land lab," said Anthony Berthiaume, Superintendent of St. Johns Public Schools.

These initiatives aim to improve the community, and St. Johns Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume emphasized that collaborating with city officials helps the district gather valuable, immediate feedback.

"Working with local businesses, working with the city—that's always one of those things that we pride ourselves on in St. Johns. How can we bring those opportunities to our students?" said Berthiaume.

On the city's side, City Manager Chad Gamble highlighted how this partnership paves the way for growth and innovation.

"It's something that will better the students, something that will kind of put our community on the map in terms of the programming we want to offer. Again, that would allow us to attract more families to the area. And it’s all of these things brought together that make a really bright community," said Chad Gamble, City Manager of St. Johns.

Discussions also included the school bond proposal. Both Gamble and Berthiaume emphasized that this collaboration not only benefits the community but also provides students with unique opportunities to engage with local government and gain valuable experience for their futures.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook