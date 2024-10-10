How 508 Fab and Machining in St. Johns is helping neighbors after a hurricane

In September 2023, Marv and Christina Shellito lost their son Gabe in a motorcycle accident.

The community rallied behind the couple for support. Now the shop and pair are doing the same for neighbors affected in hurricane Helene.

From repairing bikes to repairing lives… I’m your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you the efforts of one motorcycle shop helping our neighbors after a recent hurricane.

November 7th, 2023. A devastating date for Marv and Christina Shellito.

“Just over a year ago, we lost him to an accident. 22, amazing kid, great soul,” said Christina Shellito.

The Shellitos’ son, Gabe, died in a motorcycle crash. He was a mechanic at the motorcycle shop, working alongside his parents.

After Gabe's death, the community rallied behind them in support.

“The outreach that they gave us without even knowing us, and us just moving here, was unreal. So at that moment in time, I knew I wanted to be a part of St. Johns,” said Christina Shellito.

Marv and Christina still work at the 508 Shop. And they’re paying it forward, being there for people they don't know by sending help to victims of recent hurricanes. They’re partnering with Northern Express Hurricane Relief to gather supplies for those affected.

“As soon as we got it out there, I mean literally in 20 minutes we already had cars pulling up. I mean, it was amazing,” said Marv Shellito.

Now that the first round of supplies has made it to the Carolinas, the second round of donations is already coming in from neighbors like Mike and Ginny Nobach.

“We should all come together. This is what it’s all about. You know, helping those that are in need. It’s not something that you can just sit back and watch. You gotta lend a hand somehow out there,” said Mike and Finny Nobach.

The Shellitos told me their team is driving the materials down on Friday. The supplies they’re sending include water, food, toys for kids, and clothes.

“It’s touching to know that our stuff is getting out there and getting to people that need it. And as you can see, it keeps coming. And they’re learning that it’s from a little small town,” said Marv Shellito.

A small town that turned the garage from this to this in just a matter of hours... pictures with an incredible difference in donations.

The shop is still seeking non-perishables until Thursday night.

