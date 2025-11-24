Hope for Alex nonprofit turns hunting season into community feeding mission

I visited Specialized Deer Processing in St. Johns on Sunday, where firearm hunting season is bringing a huge influx of deer that's making a big difference for the community, one pound at a time.

Leslie Williams founded the Hope for Alex nonprofit after her son's suicide to honor his memory by feeding the community

The organization delivered over 700 pounds of donated deer meat in just one day last week

Williams partners with Specialized Deer Processing to cover fees and distribute protein throughout the community

Hope for Alex feeds community during hunting season in St. Johns

Leslie Williams and Chuck DeSander joined forces in October 2023 with one mission: to feed their community. Their work is deeply personal, driven by Williams' love for her son, Alex, and a promise to honor his life. I caught up with them on Sunday as Williams was set up in the Chuckie D's food truck serving food to hunters.

"Alex worked here at specialized since he was about 10 years old," Williams said.

Williams' world changed forever on October 1, 2023, when she received the call every parent dreads - Alex had died by suicide.

"I am very blessed to have been his mom. And I am going to continue being his mom by continuing to share what he would do for others, which is just serve others and help people eat," Williams said.

And that's exactly what she's doing. She founded the nonprofit Hope for Alex, which covers meat processing fees and distributes proteins throughout the community. She's working alongside DeSander, owner of Specialized Deer Processing. Both Williams and DeSander say it's their busiest time of year.

"Everybody lives for gun season, and that's what it is right now. And that's why we're so overwhelmed because it's only a 15-day season," DeSander said.

Williams says she delivered more than 700 pounds of meat across the community last Friday alone. She urges neighbors to continue harvesting and donating deer in order to feed more people.

For her, it's not just about feeding others, it's about carrying on Alex's legacy.

"It keeps Alex fresh in my mind. I don't want him to be forgotten. He did good things when he was here, and he'd be proud of what we're doing," Williams said.

If you are in need of mental health assistance, you can text or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 9-8-8.

If you are in need of mental health assistance, you can text or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 9-8-8.

