HOPE FOR ALEX: How one community duo continues to feed St. Johns

Hope for Alex was founded by Leslie Williams and Chuck DeSander to honor Leslie's son, Alex, who died by suicide, by providing food to the community.

$19,871 in community donations through 2024 funded 27,000 pounds of protein, translating to almost 120,000 meals for local food banks.

Watch the full story above to see how Hope for Alex is making a difference in the community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

From Tragedy to Hope. I'm your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. Today, I'm catching up with one local organization, Hope for Alex, and how they're working to make an even bigger impact this year.

Leslie Williams and Chuck DeSander joined forces in October 2023 with one mission: to feed their community. Their work is deeply personal, driven by Leslie's love for her son, Alex, and a promise to honor his life.

"He was just a great guy," said Williams.

Leslie's world changed forever on October 1, 2023, when she received the call every parent dreads—Alex had died by suicide.

"He lived a life worth remembering... He was a person worth remembering. And we have the opportunity, in his honor and his memory, to impact the community," said Williams.

And that's exactly what she's doing. This is the second time I've sat down with Leslie and Chuck, and they shared just how far their efforts have gone in a few short months.

"The $19,871 generated 27,000 pounds of just protein to give back to the food banks. You multiply that by four... that's almost 120,000 meals," said Desander.

Inspired by Alex's love of cooking, Leslie partnered with Chuck, owner of Specialized Deer Processing. One pound of meat, Chuck explained, can feed four people. With community donations covering processing fees, Leslie ensures all the food reaches local food banks.

"Right here in Clinton County, the need for our homeless folks to be fed has increased by 33%. So getting food to those folks is literally life-saving. Sometimes, if they do have money, they're using that on gas cards to get through the night, so there is no food money," said Cyndy Thelen, Director of Beacon of Hope Church.

Thelen told me that Leslie's efforts have helped sustain their food pantry, providing hope for those in need. For Leslie, it's not just about feeding others—it's about carrying on Alex's legacy.

"I love my son very much. I still love my son very much. And I'm his mom, and I want to take care of him," said Williams.

If you'd like to support Hope for Alex, click here.

