HOLIDAY WARNING: St. Johns Police urge neighbors to remember firework laws

The 4th of July is right around the corner. Local law enforcement is encouraging our neighbors to remember key laws before displaying their fireworks.

Chief David Kirk says that lighting a firework under the influence, or past state hours (11:45pm) is against the law.

Video shows fireworks on display, and an interview with the Chief to remind neighbors of safety rules and laws.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns. July has arrived, and so have the fireworks... and city ordinances... That's why officials like Chief David Kirk are reminding our neighbors to be cautious of the laws...

The calendar has turned, and the boxes are ready.

Tent manager Corissa Harris can't contain her excitement.

"I would say the 4th of July is up there for the Harris family, yes." said Harris.

For years, Harris has been helping out at this tent, helping neighbors get their Fourth of July fix.*

"Yesterday, we were really enjoying watching some of the kids' excitement as they picked out fireworks with their parents." said Harris.

Fireworks that have a time limit...

"11 AM to 11:45 PM," said Kirk.

St. Johns Police Chief David Kirk says any time between those hours is great for a fireworks show. Outside of that time frame... not so much.

"We understand it's a holiday and a part of the festivities, but we also need to attend to the requests of others to respect those quiet hours," said Kirk.

Kirk says that setting off fireworks during quiet hours and igniting fireworks under the influence are two common infractions that typically result in tickets, which can range up to $1,000.

"At that point, we're in violation of state fireworks law and our local ordinance for noise... That would keep those activities limited," said Kirk.

So, as you stock up on fireworks and prepare for your celebrations, remember to keep safety and respect for your neighbors in mind.

"Have a great Fourth of July!" said Harris.

