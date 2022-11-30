Holiday cheer will take over downtown DeWitt this weekend

DEWITT, Mich. — Out with Thanksgiving, and in with Christmas!

Starting Wednesday, the DeWitt Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Festival of Trees, a silent auction of decorated Christmas trees and themed gift baskets. They will be on display at the chamber's office and its Facebook page now through Saturday evening, when final bids are due.

Saturday will also be jam-packed with spirited celebrations downtown with food trucks, music, carriage rides and more.

It starts at noon with the Whoville Hair Station—which is by reservation at Bridge Street Hair Co.—followed by the 16th annual Christmas Market from 2 to 5 p.m.

At 5:05 p.m., there will be a Reindeer and Santa Run followed by the ninth Electric Light Parade at 5:30 p.m. Events will conclude with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

