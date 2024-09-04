HIT THE BRAKES: St. Johns residents rev up for safer streets amid speeding surge

Some of our neighbors in St. Johns say traffic has been going too fast through their streets.

Resident Tracy Fox says that she has called the police to solve the issue.

Video shows Chief of Police David Kirk addressing the issue.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here on Lincolnshire Dr. But neighbors say this street feels more like a racetrack...

"Recently, it feels like everyone is traveling down this road," said resident, Tracy Fox.

A road neighbor Tracy Fox has lived on for 31 years.

"Not very many people travel down this road unless you live here or are going to someone's house," said Fox.

But this year, Fox says that has quickly changed... in more ways than one.

"The other day we were out in the yard, and this SUV went by really fast. I thought, ‘Boy, they better slow down.’ And the next thing I know, there was this truck... and it was going close to 50," said Fox.

In a 25-mile-per-hour zone... where Fox only cares about one thing.

"Safety. For kids, animals, and for the driver—if you hit someone, that’s on them, and that’s terrible also," said Fox.

After hearing that other neighbors shared these concerns, I headed to the police station to see how the situation is being handled.

"As enforcement goes up, those crashes tend to go down. We want to continue that trend—not necessarily be out penalizing, but trying to have our presence out there to keep those speeds at reasonable levels," said St. Johns Police Chief David Kirk.

Chief Kirk says that citations depend on details like the time of day or speed. But the best way for neighbors to help is by reporting incidents with as many details as possible. Which is why Fox has started taking action...

"Someone is going to get hurt," said Fox.

Kirk says that emailing the police station at sjpdinfo@sjpolice.org with detailed information is one of the best to keep officers updated on additional information.

