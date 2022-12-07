Historic St. Johns church hosts its first Sunday service as Community Church

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — A church in St. Johns originally built in 1899 is under new ownership and just had its first Sunday service as Community Church.

The historic church at 100 Maple St. was formerly the First Congregational Church until about a year ago when Community Church purchased, updated and upgraded the building.

Community Church is a multi-site church with campuses in Mt. Pleasant, Alma and now St. Johns.

Creative Director Mitchell Moyer wrote in a news release, "Our goal is to welcome people into our community whether they are presently without a church home or are interested in trying church for the first time. We’re a community where no one is ‘too far away’ to be able to find hope and peace."

Although it has now been remodeled for a modern congregation, Moyer credited their team with preserving and honoring the legacy of an important, historic building.

For more information about Community Church, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook