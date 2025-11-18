High-speed chase ends with arrest in St. Johns

St. Johns police arrested a suspect Monday after a high-speed chase that reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to authorities.

The incident began around 12:20 p.m. on November 17 when St. Johns Police Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Police say the driver fled, prompting a pursuit that officers terminated due to the suspect's erratic and reckless driving that posed a danger to the public.

Authorities report that the suspect abandoned the vehicle at a residence in St. Johns and continued fleeing on foot. Officers from the St. Johns Police Department, DeWitt City Police and Clinton County Sheriff's Office converged on the area to search for the suspect.

Investigators identified a residence where the suspect was believed to be hiding and found the suspect inside . During the arrest, authorities discovered the suspect was on probation and had an extraditable warrant from Georgia.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and booked at the Clinton County Jail. The case is pending review by the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office for potential arraignment.

The St. Johns Police Department thanked partner agencies for their assistance in resolving the case safely.

