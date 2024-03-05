HERES THE SCOOP: DeWitt ice cream shop opens doors early due to rising temps

DeWitt staple Scoopy Doos has opened its doors early for the season

After February brought record temperatures, owner Becky Hayes saw the 1st of March as a perfect opportunity to open her doors to the public once again.

The video shows customers getting their first ice cream of the season and the shop opening's turn out.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in downtown DeWitt where one local ice cream shop has opened its doors earlier than expected.

DeWitt resident and owner of Scoopy Doos, Becky Hayes, just opened the doors to her ice cream shop for the season, this year, a lot earlier than expected.

"February got here and the sun was shining, and we had that 70-degree day. I mean, it was like, 'This is it. Let's go!'" said Hayes.

With that warm weather continuing into March, Becky opened her doors on the first.

As the day went on, she saw a great turnout as many neighbors walked through the door to get a scoop and enjoy the company.

"I mean, we love Becky. She knows who we are, she says hi to us when we come in, and it's just a great family place and a good environment too," said DeWitt Resident Ashley Manning.

That company means the world to Becky as well.

"Everybody who comes through that door has a smile on their face and is happy to be here. And has an even bigger smile when they leave. And that's genuinely the best part," said Hayes.

The shop is open Tuesdays through Sundays for all of your sweet treat needs.

