HERE COMES THE SUN-FLOWERS: How one St. Johns neighborhood plant is providing more than just a nice bouquet

Uncle John's Cider Mill has opened its sunflower garden once again, attracting visitors and pollinators.



President Mike Beck explains how the sunflowers benefit the environment by supporting pollination and absorbing excess moisture, helping crops like cherries, blueberries, and apples.



Video shows the flowers and the impact they have on our communities.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a flower that is great for decoration and great for the environment. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns, learning how sunflowers impact not only our vases but our communities as well.

A sea of yellow blankets the fields in Clinton County, welcoming visitors to an iconic landmark that is better known for the fruitful fall harvest...

"The patches are just so big; it's beautiful and amazing to see," said Customer Chris Bartlett.

Last week, Uncle John's Cider Mill opened their sunflower garden to the public, a space that President Mike Beck says does more than provide a nice backdrop.

"If you do a close-up into the field, you'll notice that literally within eye shot, there are hundreds of pollinators flying around," said Beck.

Pollinators that play a major role in other processes...

"Michigan is king, especially in crops. Cherries, blueberries, apples, all require pollination," said Beck.

A cross-pollination, Beck says, helps the fruit ripen for the picking. And while those bright blooms are soaking up the sun, they also play another crucial part on the farm...

"They will suck up any excess moisture the soil has," said Beck.

In recent weeks, these towering flowers have helped prevent flood damage from the recent heavy rains. The more rain, the more the flowers flourish, creating this picturesque backdrop that you can even take home and enjoy.

"They look nice. Great on a table," said Beck.

The garden is open every week, Thursday through Sunday, allowing you to get your sunflower fix.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook