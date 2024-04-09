HELPING NEIGHBORS HEAL: How one St. Johns resident is using horses to make a difference

When Pam Allen started her non-profit for Equine Therapy, she knew it was the right thing to help people.

Allen had been in family work for 20 years and wanted to keep helping others after her retirement.

Video shows Allen working with her horses and explaining the benefits of attending equine therapy

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

From the outside, Pam Allen's property looks like a farm. But when you get closer, there is much more to take in.

Twenty years ago, Allen started her career in family work, helping to guide those through their personal struggles. But as Allen moved into her semi-retirement, she knew she wanted to keep that work going. This time, she added her horses into the mix, starting a non-profit.

"For people entering, needing mental health support, is one way that the horses are wonderful. Because, oh, this isn't therapy, this is hanging out with the horses!" said Allen.

Equine therapy features horses and can help individuals with stress, anxiety, PTSD, or other symptoms.

Now, four years into the program, Pam says that the most rewarding part is watching the breakthroughs people make with the horses.

"I'm always seeing lightbulbs go on or seeing someone relax, and it's just a lovely next phase," said Allen

Since Pam runs the program from her house, her next phase in her non-profit is to find property to establish a long-term program in Clinton County that she hopes will live on forever.

"If that comes through, we'll be moving rather quickly. If not, we're still looking for 8-10 acres of something peaceful," said Allen.

Pam says all are encouraged and welcome to try equine therapy.

