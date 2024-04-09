"He didn't end my dad's life, he ended mine too." Man convicted of killing Chong Yang will serve long sentence

In 2018, Grand Blanc Township Resident Thomas Olsen shot and killed Chong Yang, a Bath Township Resident who was out hunting at the time.

February, a jury found Olsen guilty of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Yang

April 8, Olsen was sentenced to 22 1/2 to 60 years in prison with an additional 2 years for felony firearm possession.

Video shows the sentencing and statements from family.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here in Clinton County where after 6 years, a convicted murderer is finally facing his fate, and a family is gaining some closure.

"Everyday, every night. Every breath to every blink. I had to learn how to survive from the crime Thomas Charles Olsen committed," said Chong Yang's daughter Maivue.

Six years after her father was killed, Maivue Yang spoke to his killer, Thomas Olson, who was convicted of second-degree murder earlier this year in the 2018 death of Chong Yang. Yang was hunting in Rose Lake State Park when he was shot and killed.

"That night he didn't end my dad's life, he ended mine too."

Monday, Olsen was sentenced to 22 and a half to 60 years for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Yang. The family's spokesperson, Joseph Yang, says now that sentencing is over, the family can begin to heal.

"He's got a long time to think about what he did, and I'm hopeful that he'll find it in his heart to give us a why. We really want to know that, we know the who now, but we want to know the why. Why did he do this to Chong? He didn't deserve it," said Yang.

Olsen was also sentenced to two additional years on a weapon charge, for which Olsen will get 354 days of time served.

In a tense courtroom, Olsen read his last remarks, maintaining his innocence.

"I still and will always proclaim my innocence knowing I had nothing to do with this tragic crime. I still have faith that this wrong will be righted, and the perpetrator and Mr. Yang's family will get the true justice they deserve," said Olsen.

But Yang says they are satisfied with the outcome.

"It's a great relief that the sentencing has finally happened and we can kind of close this chapter and not really have to worry about what's going to happen moving forward," said Yang.

Olsen plans to appeal the sentence.

