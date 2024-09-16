HARVEST MONTH: How September Harvest is affecting local farmers in DeWitt

Harvest month is observed in September for farmers across our neighborhoods, and it's an important one with some critical products dropping in price.

DeWitt Farmer Robert Reese shared that plants like field corn, soybeans, and pumpkins all help contribute to making money back for the season.

Video shows some of the harvested crops and how the farm benefits from the season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Despite feeling like summer, September marks harvest month. I’m your DeWitt neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here at Reese Farms, where that harvest is planting impacts into our neighborhoods.

"We planted and prayed all year, and now it’s time to recoup some of that investment," said Farmer Robert Reese.

Harvest time is a busy period for DeWitt farmer Robert Reese.

"The pumpkins are on the wagon..." said Reese.

And it’s a big deal in more ways than one.

"The fall crops are just a huge, huge market. And it’s one of the biggest benefits of being close to town. A lot of people want to come visit us," said Reese.

Reese told me the farm is harvesting pumpkins, field corn, and soybeans—all products that have seen a dip in price.

"Corn was north of $5, and we’re looking at the low to mid-$3 range currently. Soybeans are down about 30 percent as well," said Reese.

This drop in price directly impacts the investment the farm made in planting, meaning that the type of seeds planted next season and equipment repairs could be affected.

Reese says the falling prices have them a little on edge.

"We will need every kernel and every bushel available to make up for that low price," said Reese.

And with all of the crops having that target price...

"You’d like to be out sooner rather than later," said Reese.

WATCH: FARMER ROBERT REESE TALKS ABOUT WHAT CHANGES HAVE BEEN MOST IMPACTFUL IN HIS MANY YEARS OF FARMING

Farmer Robert Reese talks about advancements in farming

