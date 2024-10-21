HALLOWEEN SAFETY: What St. Johns Police Department is advising neighbors before hitting the streets

Chief David Kirk of the St. Johns Police Department advises parents to equip their children with glow sticks, flashlights, and reflective clothing to enhance visibility during trick-or-treating.

Kirk also told me children should avoid going inside strangers' homes or garages on Halloween night to ensure their safety.

For more essential safety tips and insights from Chief Kirk, watch the video above.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With Halloween just around the corner, many of our neighbors are getting ready for all the festivities... but they aren’t alone. Here’s a quick bite from the police. I’m your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, talking with police about the best ways to have a safe holiday.

The leaves are falling, a telltale sign of fall, and a neighborhood favorite—Halloween. To keep the celebrations full of treats, police have advice for neighbors to help their children stay safe during trick-or-treating:

"Make sure to give them glow sticks, flashlights, or some kind of reflective clothing so that traffic can see them," said Chief David Kirk.

Kirk calls this the "See and Be Seen" effort. He also says that on Halloween night, children should not be going inside strangers' homes or garages.

"It's always best to stay out where you can be seen and people can see you," said Kirk.

Kirk says having these simple talks before heading out can prevent incidents before they can potentially take place. He also has the traditional advice to check children's candy before they enjoy it.

"When you’re talking about marijuana, edibles, and some of those things... it's potent to the point where it can be incredibly dangerous for smaller children. So if you see something unpackaged or otherwise suspicious, the best thing to do is toss it out."

Kirk emphasizes that having these simple talks and taking action before heading out can help prevent incidents.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook