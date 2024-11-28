Greater Lansing Food Bank helps all neighbors enjoy Thanksgiving

Greater Lansing Food Bank serves around 15,000 households a month year-round, with a 15-20% increase in demand during the holiday season.

The food bank ensures they have culturally relevant foods for different communities and maintains strong partnerships to meet those needs.

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks, but here at the Greater Lansing Food Bank, it's also a time to lend a helping hand. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how the Greater Lansing Food Bank is helping all of our neighbors have a happy holiday season.

On Thanksgiving Day, many are gathering to celebrate—but for those in need, it's not so simple.

"We have some counties that are up to 23 percent food insecurity. That means more than 20 percent of our population is uncertain about where their next meal will come from," said CEO Michelle Lantz.

I sat down with Michelle Lantz, CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank, to learn how they're helping neighbors this holiday season.

"We serve around 15,000 households a month year-round. During the holidays, that number increases by 15 to 20 percent," said Lantz.

Lantz told me the food bank and their team of volunteers are in full force from now through Christmas time.

"If you think of your favorite holiday classics, people bring food over as gifts. We kind of think of ourselves in the same way," said Lantz.

Lantz said that extra purchasing and community food drives are key to making sure there's enough to go around. And it's important to have food that caters to different cultures as well.

"People eat differently, and for their holidays, they require different foods. So we're constantly in touch with these communities to understand their needs," said Lantz.

Lantz told me they serve more than seven counties and provide assistance year-round—even after the holidays.

"Whether it's an emergency situation or a long-term need, these are the people we want to help. That's why we're here," said Lantz.

