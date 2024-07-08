GRANTING MORE MEALS: Good News Kitchen receives a grant to provide more meals to the community

Since 2022, the Good News Kitchen in St. Johns has been providing meals once a week in the community to all.

The organization was recently awarded a $10,000 grant to provide meals twice a week instead of one.

Video shows Pastor Jim Pearl talking about the impact the grant will make.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns. A local kitchen has been serving the community for years, and a new grant is helping them make a much bigger impact.

"It seems simple, but it's just lunch," said Pastor Jim Pearl at St. Johns Lutheran Church.

It's a story we shared with you earlier this year: the Good News Kitchen at St. Johns Lutheran Church.

"We provide 250 lunches every Tuesday to whoever wants one," said Pearl.

Starting in 2022, the church began giving lunches to those in need with no questions asked. Today, they continue that effort but soon will be able to offer lunches twice a week thanks to a nomination from Suntree Apartments.

"About two and a half months ago, we started taking our Good News Kitchen lunches to residents there. They loved the program and nominated us for this grant award," said Pearl.

The award from Glick Philanthropies granted the kitchen $10,000 as part of their relief fund. Ben Grande, Director of Philanthropy, says this fund helps many organizations just like the kitchen.

"Our work with the Glick Community Relief Fund allows us to help 84 organizations that are making meaningful contributions to communities, families, and individuals across the country."

Pearl says this grant will not only help to serve more lunches but also create more memories through the program, especially at Suntree.

"The people are there waiting in the common room, and many of them eat together. So they don't just grab lunch and head back to their apartment; they share some fellowship and conversation. That is a huge bonus in my eyes. It's a blessing," said Pearl.

The grant will help to provide over 500 lunches a week starting in September.

