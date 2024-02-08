Good News Kitchen in St. Johns provides free meals for all

Video shows

I'm your neighborhood reporter here in St. Johns at St. Johns Lutheran Church where a group of volunteers spends their time every week to give back to the community one hot meal at a time.

The prep work begins.

For years, Betty and her team have spent countless hours preparing food for anyone that needs lunch.

"I'm amazed at how many people in this town enjoy this and take advantage," said, Volunteer Betty Gamble.

Pastor Jim notices the impact firsthand.

"There are people in need that come for lunch. There are other people that simply need to see a smiling face and hear somebody's voice. They're lonely for a number of reasons so they come in for some socialization," said, Pearl.

That socialization also plays a big part amongst the volunteers, who are all a part of different church communities but unite for one reason.

"Family. It's great. It is! It's like we were just messing around saying this and that but all of us work together, we make a great team, and we do it for the love of the Lord," said, Gamble.

Last year, the kitchen served more than 10,000 meals to those across the neighborhood, and while the church expects this number to grow, the message remains the same.

"It's a beautiful expression. Just no questions asked, come and have some lunch," said, Gamble.

The kitchen is open to all, Tuesdays from 11 am to 1 pm.

