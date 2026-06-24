Golf carts roll through St. Johns as first full summer under new ordinance begins

Residents in St. Johns are heading into the first full summer under a new ordinance that allows golf carts on city streets, a change that some say adds a convenient way to get around while others continue to raise safety concerns.

St. Johns is entering the first full summer of a golf cart ordinance passed last August, with more than 30 carts registered with the city

The ordinance requires operators to be at least 18 with a valid driver’s license, and prohibits driving on state highways, roads over 30 mph, or at night

Police say enforcement has been straightforward so far, though some residents still raise safety concerns in busier parts of town

WATCH: St. Johns begins first full summer of new golf cart ordinance

St. Johns begins first full summer of new golf cart ordinance

St. Johns resident Donald Havens said he's sees golf carts on city streets every day recently. The ordinance passed last August.

“It’s just another fun way to enjoy St. Johns without having to deal with traffic a lot of times downtown and the parking and all that,” Havens said.

City officials said Havens is one of more than 30 residents who have registered a golf cart with the city. Havens said he uses his golf cart 2 - 5 times a week.

Some residents, including Shirleen Bujak, said they worry about safety, particularly in busier parts of town.

“I really don’t think there’s a place for them uptown in traffic. It’s only a matter of time till somebody says I didn’t see them,” Bujak said.

The ordinance includes restrictions for operators and where golf carts can be driven. Operators must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Golf carts cannot be driven on state highways, on roads with speed limits over 30 mph, or at night.

St. Johns Deputy Chief Andrew Tobias said enforcement has been straightforward and most users are following the rules. He said police have stopped some residents operating golf carts that were not registered with the city or not in compliance with the ordinance.

Registration with the police department is required, including a $60 inspection fee, and all carts must be insured.

Havens said the fee is worth it.

“You can tell the people that have the golf carts, they truly enjoy them,” he said.

The ordinance can be accessed here.

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