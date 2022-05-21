Get ready for some fun in the sun in St. Johns with concerts, crafts and cider

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — The City of St. Johns has already started adding events to its summer calendar, and it's only just begun.

The 2022 Concert in the Park Series announced the line-up for its 19th season at St. Johns City Park.

Concerts are Wednesdays at 7 p.m. starting June 15, rain or shine.

There are a total of 12 concerts lined up for this summer, starting with 'Bluegrass At It's Very Best' with The RFD Boys.

St. Johns City Park St. Johns Concert in the Park Series 2022 line-up

Other summer acts include Capital City Brass Band, Surf Zup, and Lansing Concert Band.

Also in St. Johns, Uncle John's Cider Mill is opening Memorial Day weekend with an arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 28 and 29.

Shows will feature 100 exhibitor booths, food trucks, live music and, of course, cider.

The arts and crafts show will be back at the cider mill for a second run on June 25 and 26, also from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

