GAS-TRONOMICAL PRICES: DeWitt residents react to record high prices while filling up

Last weekend, Michigan gas prices hit a record high for 2024 according to AAA Michigan.

Recently that price dropped slightly with neighbors paying an average of $3.71

Video shows neighbors reactions to high gas prices.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg. Gas prices across mid-Michigan are on the rise, and I'm here in DeWitt at one local gas station to see how neighbors are reacting to the numbers.

"Another thing we like to do is just go out and take a drive. You know, my wife and I, we're both retired, and you can't just do that anymore like you used to," said Verwys.

For DeWitt resident Tom Verwys, the recent spike in gas prices has made life a little bit more challenging.

"We love going out in the country and everything, but you can't do that anymore. You just kind of keep it for going to the store or going to wherever you have to go," said Verwys.

Over the weekend, neighbors across Michigan saw record high gas prices. But since then, they have dropped slightly, according to AAA Michigan. On average, drivers are paying about $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is still $3 cheaper than 2023's highest price last August. But for drivers like Eric Cain, traveling for work makes him stop more frequently.

"Honestly, it could be like five times a week sometimes because I drive quite a bit," said Cain.

With more stops and recent prices, Cain says he has to be careful with his spending.

"If it's like that, I'll just be throwing in 20 bucks here and there just to get me to the next couple of days," said Cain.

While neighbors hope to see lower prices soon, AAA says that if crude oil prices rise alongside tight supply, gas prices may continue to rise.

