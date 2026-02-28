From the sidelines to the spotlight: A DeWitt eighth-grader's unforgettable moment

Luke Smith spent the basketball season on the sidelines, clipboard in hand, as the team manager. But for the final home game, the DeWitt eighth-grader got the chance to suit up, take the court, and make a moment no one in the gym will forget.

When the three-pointer dropped, the gym erupted.

"At the end they all started crowding around me and cheering," Luke said.

Basketball coach CJ Lewis said the energy in the building was unlike anything else.

"When it went down, you could feel the energy in the gym and how supportive the whole community was. The weeks after that, he was definitely a star," Lewis said.

Special education teacher Amanda Strawn has known Luke since he was in second grade. She said the moment was bigger than basketball.

"This was a moment to shine for Luke, but also a moment to shine for that team, because of the way they made Luke feel and included him," Strawn said.

For Luke's father, Duane Smith, it is a memory the family will hold onto forever.

"To see him find a spot, a little spotlight that he can carry with him for the rest of his life," Smith said.

Now, Luke says he plans to try out for the team again next year as he heads to high school.

"I'm good at shooting hoops," he said.

But more than the points, Luke said what meant the most was how the moment made him feel.

"Included," he said.

