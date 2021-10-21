From fundraiser to storefront, this DeWitt woman built her cocktail business in less than a year

Nicolette Skerratt started making her cocktail jars as a fundraiser for a child with cancer.

Less than one year later, her Twisted Craft Cocktails brand is in 36 stores in Michigan and Wisconsin, 37 if you include the brick-and-mortar store she's opening in downtown DeWitt on Saturday.

"I was a stay-at-home mom before this, for the last seven years," Skerratt said. "I had zero intentions of starting a business, but the demand was there."

Since she started making the jars last November, she has "probably sold over 15,000 jars," she said.

Each 16-ounce jar is filled with ingredients to infuse your drink of choice, whether that be hot water or your favorite liquor, to create up to 10 cocktails.

The idea started in her basement, "because there's a commercial kitchen in the basement," Skerratt said.

But, she outgrew that space within six months.

"I have 15 employees now and the walls were kind of closing in at my house, so," she said.

So, Skerratt and her husband, Jeff, bought a building right downtown at the end of August.

"We have this added perk of having an entertaining space out front and having a retail storefront," Skerratt said.

"I think we're both very surprised by the success. She's come a long way. She worked very hard and I'm very proud of her," Jeff Skerratt said.

Nicolette Skerratt hopes the storefront will serve as a one-stop-shop for all her customers' entertaining needs.

"We sell locally made charcuterie boards...we also have greeting cards and tissue paper and bags," she said.

The store at 126 E. Main St. in DeWitt will open Saturday at noon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. There will be a food truck, a cocktail jar giveaway and a sale of $5 off on all cocktail jars.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook