Freezing temperatures create pothole problems along US-127 in Clinton and Ingham counties

Fluctuating winter temperatures are creating dangerous pothole conditions along US-127, causing headaches for drivers and prompting increased repair efforts from road crews.

Rapid freeze-thaw cycles are worsening potholes along US-127, damaging vehicles

Experts say water, freezing temperatures, and heavy traffic fuel pothole formation

MDOT urges drivers to report potholes as crews increase repair efforts

Mason resident Brenda Stid knows the problem firsthand.

"127 going north near the Frandor exit last week was a huge pothole," Stid said. "12 cars hit that pothole, I was one of them."

The current winter weather pattern is particularly harsh on roadways, according to FOX 47 meteorologist Jake DeRees. The combination of rainfall and freezing temperatures creates a destructive cycle.

"Those rollercoaster temperature trends… that water's gonna freeze and expand our pavement upward, and as more traffic drives over that expanded roadway, it's gonna create that pothole issue," DeRees said.

As temperatures bounce above and below freezing, water seeps into pavement cracks, freezes, expands, and weakens the road surface. Heavy traffic then breaks through the compromised pavement, creating potholes, DeRess explained.

Stid believes road maintenance crews should be more proactive in addressing the problem.

"They should actually be on top of those potholes. There's no reason for them not to be," Stid said.

Drivers can report potholes on state highways by calling MDOT's reporting line at 888-296-4546. An MDOT official says crews are often dispatched shortly after reports are made.

During a drive along US-127 on Wednesday, several MDOT trucks were already working in the area to address road damage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

