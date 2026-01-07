Free Narcan vending machine now available 24/7 at Sparrow Clinton in St. Johns

A new 24/7 Narcan vending machine at U-M Health Sparrow Clinton is making the life-saving medication more accessible to St. Johns neighbors at no cost.

Free 24/7 Narcan vending machine launched at U-M Health Sparrow Clinton

No-questions-asked access aims to prevent opioid overdose deaths

Hospital officials say Narcan is for everyone, including prescription medication users

Hospital officials unveiled the area's first 24/7 free Narcan vending machine Tuesday, allowing anyone to access the overdose-reversal medication without questions asked.

"We wanna try and make sure that our community members know about this and that they are free to come and get it if they need it," said Se Choi, pharmacy manager at Sparrow Clinton.

The vending machine operates like any standard machine – users simply select the numbered option and receive their free Narcan kit. Choi demonstrated the simple process, showing how easy it is for neighbors to obtain the medication.

Dillon Benner, a St. Johns neighbor recovering from addiction, says this accessibility could make all the difference.

"Could be the matter of life or death for somebody that is overdosing from opioids," Benner said.

Benner has witnessed Narcan save a life firsthand and now dedicates his time to helping others fight addiction through his organization, Recovery Worx, which also stocks Narcan at their St. Johns location.

Despite the medication's importance, Choi says stigma still surrounds Narcan. He emphasizes the medication isn't just for those using illicit drugs – prescription pain medications like Percocet can interact with common sleep or anxiety medications, increasing overdose risk.

"You should have this at home as a rescue medication just like if you were allergic to a bee and you have an EpiPen," Choi said.

According to a University of Michigan Health Sparrow report, Clinton County recorded nine drug-related deaths in 2024.

"I think having Narcan readily available within our community in multiple locations is a game changer and it could be the matter of life or death," Benner said.

The vending machine provides another resource for community members seeking access to this potentially life-saving medication.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

