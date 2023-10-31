FOR AND AGAINST: Why a proposed Megasite, and a lack of transparency, has neighbors seeing blurred lines

The tension between those for and against the proposed Eagle megasite remains

Non-disclosure agreement documents withhold project specifics that protect company specifics

LEAP says they will continue to be transparent while the site while it isn't an over-night project

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's the talk of the township. Is Eagle Township the right place for a megasite. The struggle for transparency continues and more voices are being heard.

"It's going to change everything here in eagle. It's huge," said Eagle Township Trustee Dennis Strahle.

On over 1200 acres of farmland in eagle township, change is in the air.

"Essentially an idea for a large scale technology manufacturing district in the very southeastern corner of eagle township," said LEAP COO Keith Lambert.

A project that has some seeing benefits.

"We've gotta bring the manufacturing to Michigan," said Eagle Township Land Owner Kirk Crowner.

And others red flags.

"It's all about the money," said Strahle.

The Eagle Megasite is a story we've been following for a while now. One of the main issues is transparency, which came up when Eagle Township board members and LEAP signed non disclosure agreements from MEDC.

"NDAs are very common place for economic development. Again, because companies are demanding them," said Lambert.

But with so many people wanting answers we requested the agreements and got confirmation that it was signed, but the agreements provided very little specifics.

Eagle Township land owner Kirk Crowner says that he understands the need.

"You've gotta keep it discrete. Because if you don't, there will be others. Perhaps a big developer or other people that will come in and start buying everything up and inflate everything enough where you can drive the business out." said Crowner

Crowner says this project can help provide jobs for generations.

But Trustee Dennis Strahle worries it will drive the people out.

"This is their township, they've lived here forever. Their parents lived here, their grandparents lived here, before them, before them, there are generations. We have many centennial farms around here. These are people that have been here forever and this can change everything."

Whatever happens, leaders at leap say it will take time.

Right now, the long term future of this land remains up in the air.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook