Flora, Clinton County's first and only cannabis retail facility, opened on 4/20

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Flora, the first and only cannabis retail facility in Clinton County, celebrated its grand opening April 20, the unofficial holiday for marijuana. There were deals, a DJ and an open drive-thru.

"We have a drive-thru with a digital menu board, so it can be just like getting your morning coffee," store manager James Hendricks said.

Hendricks has worked in the cannabis industry for the past 10 years. He said marijuana has become a big business in Michigan.

"Michigan alone is a $2 billion market," Hendricks said.

Since being passed in 2018, the adult-use marijuana industry in Michigan has boomed.

The Michigan Department of Treasury reported $1.8 billion in sales for adult-use marijuana in 2022.

Revenue goes to the statewide School Aid Fund and Michigan Transportation Fund, and each eligible municipality and county in Michigan receives more than $51,000 per licensed retail store and micro-business within its jurisdiction.

According to a recent ordinance, Flora will be the only dispensary Bath Township will allow in its jurisdiction.

FOX 47 News reached out to township and county leaders for interview but were either denied or did not hear back.

