Clinton County is getting a new tool aimed at helping solve crimes as the sheriff's office prepares to install Flock cameras at major entry points throughout the county.

Clinton County approved installation of 10 Flock cameras at major entry points

Cameras capture images of vehicles and license plates to detect stolen vehicles and missing persons cases

Installation could begin within six months to a year

WATCH: Flock cameras coming to Clinton County

Flock cameras coming to Clinton County

The Clinton County Board of Commissioners approved the installation of 10 cameras at major entry points throughout the county.

The cameras capture an image of the passenger side rear of the vehicle and the license plate, according to Detective Sergeant Chris Crawford with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The cameras can alert law enforcement if a vehicle detected is reported stolen or connected with a missing persons case.

"Mainly crime prevention. And then we will use them for Amber Alerts and Silver Alerts, missing people," Crawford said.

Images would only be accessed by the sheriff's office if connected with an investigation or missing persons case, Crawford said. Other recorded data would be deleted after 30 days.

St. Johns resident Jim Lawless said he would support using the cameras as a tool, but said oversight is needed.

St. Johns resident Shirleen Bujak said she supports the new tool.

"St. Johns is a pretty safe little place," Bujak said. She said she will feel safer in the county once the cameras are installed.

Crawford said the process to obtain a permit will last six months to a year before cameras are installed.

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