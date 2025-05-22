Five things to do in St. Johns and DeWitt

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — FOX 47 News' newest St. Johns and DeWitt neighborhood reporter Claire Bacarella took herself on a tour of the two cities to have fun and learn more about these neighborhoods.

Downtown St. Johns

Find shopping and restaurants in the walkable downtown of St. Johns. The area features a newly added social district, allowing patrons of participating bars to walk around with an alcoholic beverage. Downtown also hosts events for the city’s famous Mint Fest every year, taking place this summer Aug. 8-10.

Downtown DeWitt

Downtown DeWitt also boasts a variety of shops and restaurants in a walkable area. Downtown hosts a range of events throughout the year, including the Ox Roast Aug. 15-17, and the seasonal Tuesday farmers market.

St. Johns Depot and Rotary Park

The St. Johns Depot and Rotary Park is a historical landmark located in St. Johns. This restored depot serves as a reminder of the area’s rich railroad heritage. Visitors can explore the depot's exhibits, which highlight the history of the railroads in the region and their significance to the community. The depot also serves as a venue for local events and gatherings, making it a focal point for community engagement.

Looking Glass Riverfront Park

Looking Glass Riverfront Park is a scenic outdoor space located along the banks of the Looking Glass River. The park features picnic areas and natural green spaces, making it a spot for outdoor recreation and relaxation. Visitors can enjoy activities such as fishing, kayaking, and birdwatching while taking in views of the river. The park also hosts community events and gatherings throughout the year

Clinton County District Court

The Clinton County District Court is a historic building built in 1869 that serves as a component of the local judicial system, providing a venue for civil and criminal cases within the community. Located in the heart of downtown St. Johns, the court handles a variety of legal matters, including traffic violations, misdemeanors, and small claims.

