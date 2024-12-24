Firefighters save family, Christmas after early morning house fire in St. Johns

A house fire destroyed a family's personal items and Christmas gifts in St. Johns

Firefighters went beyond the call of duty, buying gifts to replace those lost in Tuesday's fire

Firefighters rescued residents and restored their Christmas spirit after a fire on Christmas Eve in St. Johns.

A structure fire happened Tuesday morning on M-21 near Oakland Street, according to a post from the department's Facebook page.

The post said that residents lost Christmas gifts and personal items due to the fire. Afterward, 'several' firefighters went to Walmart to buy gifts to replace what was lost, according to the post.

PHOTO: ST. JOHNS FIRE DEPARTMENT WRAPS GIFTS FOR RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY A FIRE ON CHRISTMAS EVE

St. Johns Michigan Fire Department Facebook

Pictures shared on the Facebook post show firefighters and staff wrapping up gifts that will be given to the family.

"Our elves quickly wrapped things so that they could be delivered to the family," the post read.

PHOTO: FIREFIGHTERS WRAP MORE GIFTS TUESDAY MORNING FOR RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY A FIRE ON CHRISTMAS EVE

St. Johns Michigan Fire Department Facebook

The Dallas Township Fire Department, St. Johns Police Department, Clinton Area Ambulance and Clinton County Central Dispatch also helped in the incident.

