FIREARMS SEASON: How to keep yourself and others safe

Firearms season, its where some neighbors across the state head out to the woods to get their bucks to provide for their families and maybe brag a bit about how many points they get. But before you head out there are few things you need to know.

Lansing resident Matt Kost has been hunting for a long time now.

"It's really a great time of year for everyone to go out and experience it," said Kost.

And now that rifle season has arrived here in Michigan, Kost has one thing on his mind.

"You gotta keep the population down. It becomes unsafe for everybody," said Kost

And to get to that safe level... starts with another kind of safety before you even leave the house.

"So make sure they have their hunter orange on and available, even before that make sure whatever gun they are using, make sure that it is sighted in and that they're proficient with it. That's really important," said Chad Stewart, an Elk, Moose, and Deer management specialist with the Michigan DNR.

Stewart says also knowing what is in front and behind the animal at all times is crucial to a safe hunt. If the animal trails off and lands on another property, Clinton county Undersheriff Mike Gute says to respect property lines.

"We ask that if there is a deer that's shot that goes on to someone else's land, to just be a good steward to talk to them before you wander their land to recover the deer."

This process is to ensure safety both for the hunter and land owner.

And if you see anything irregular during the hunting season, Stewart says to take the safe route and call their hot-line.

"The best thing to do if you're out in the field and you see something that's a little bit suspicious, is to contact our report all poaching line which is 1-800-292-7800. That'll put you in touch with a dispatcher that will get you in contact with the closest law enforcement officer in the area."

