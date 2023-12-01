Fill-a-cop-car takes place this weekend in Clinton County

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We've told you about other fill a cop car events in your neighborhood, and here is another one from mine!

Saturday, all across Clinton County, officers will have their cars outside of local grocery stores from 10 am to 2pm to fill up on non-perishables to help those in need for the holidays.

Participating St. Johns Police Department said in quote "the back seats of the patrol vehicles are usually used to transport people that have run afoul of the law. help us put them to good use."

All food donated will be given to local food banks across Clinton County.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook