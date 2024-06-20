FIGHTING THE HEAT: How one DeWitt trainer is helping neighbors stay fit and cool during Michigan Heatwave

Gabe Larner has been helping our neighbors stay fit at M43 Fitness Performance Center for year

Now that a Michigan heatwave has rolled through town, Larner is reminding neighbors to get electrolytes into their system. Coming from healthy foods, and supplement packets.

Video shows LMNT electrolyte packets, and Larner speaking about ways to keep yourself safe in the heat.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt. When you're exercising in a facility like this, it's easy to stay cool with air conditioning. But when it comes to working out in a heatwave, I'm learning about the best ways to stay safe while still getting that workout in.

"Make sure you have your water bottle on you, make sure you have electrolytes in your water, hydrate regularly... take some breaks, go indoors, and then go back outside," said Larner

Gabe Larner is a fitness coach at M43 Performance in DeWitt. I talked with him Wednesday about how our neighbors can get in a good workout during these scorching summer days. And it's about more than just fluids.

"We can have someone drinking a ton of water, but if we're not getting enough electrolytes through the food we're eating, like fruits, vegetables, and tons of micronutrients and electrolytes," said Larner.

Larner says an electrolyte imbalance can cause dizziness, nausea, weakness, cramping, and overheating. He also adds that if you quickly need to restore your balance, use electrolyte packets like LMNT or Liquid IV. When it comes to the sun, the biggest advice Larner stresses is, before even stepping outside.

"Sleep is literally our fountain of youth. If someone isn't getting a great workout or they are really, really tired, I'd almost rather them come to take a nap before they come to train," said Larner.

Larner says that the heat only adds to your exhaustion while training, and getting the right amount of sleep is crucial when trying to beat the heat.

