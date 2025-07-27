The Feed 'Em festival raises funds to help stock local food banks with protein donations in memory of Alex.



The Feed 'Em Fest combines music and food while raising money to help feed the hungry.

The festival was created to honor Alex, who died by Suicide in October 2023.

Organizers donated over 11,000 pounds of food last year, with nearly 9,000 pounds being protein.

WATCH: Feed 'Em Fest honors life while fighting hunger in St. Johns

'Feed 'Em Fest' turns tragedy into triumph against hunger in St. Johns

I arrived at the Feed 'Em Fest in St. Johns just as the gates opened and sound checks were underway. The festival brings together neighbors for music and food, but carries a deeper purpose.

"We've been really looking forward to it," said Jami Oersch.

The familiar joy of community gathering drew neighbors like Jami Oersch to the event.

"Just to have fun listening to music with my family," Oersch said.

That's what Leslie Williams and Chuck Desander wanted for those who showed up, but behind all the music and good food there is a mission.

"Hope for Alex stands for help other people eat," Williams said.

Alex was Leslie's son who died by suicide in October 2023. Now she's honoring his memory through H.O.P.E for Alex.

"He worked at Chuck Desanders specialized deer processing from the time he was 10 years old and he was heck of a griller and he liked to have people over, feed 'em and have a bon fire," Williams said.

Together, Williams and Desander created the Feed 'Em Fest to continue Alex's legacy of bringing people together.

"I'm very excited to see smiles on peoples faces," Williams said.

Desander explained that funds raised at the festival will directly support local hunger initiatives.

"We want to give back to our community, in the way of taking the money generated to put food in our food banks to feed the hungry one pound at a time," Desander said.

Most of the money will cover processing fees for donated animal protein, particularly deer.

"We donated over 11,000 pounds of food, almost 9,000 of it was protein," Desander said.

As their mission to feed the hungry continues in Alex's name, Williams shared a heartfelt message:

"Always say hello, always say good bye, always give your loved ones a hug, because you never know what life is going to deal you, and this is a beautiful thing we can do, through a tragedy, that's benefitted so many people," Williams said.

If you are in need of mental health assistance, you can text or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.

MORE INFO ON HOPE FOR ALEX

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.