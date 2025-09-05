Fall-like weather brings customers to St. Johns cider mill ahead of season

The cooler temperatures this week are working in favor of Uncle John's Cider Mill in St. Johns, even though summer isn't officially over yet.

Fall-like weather is bringing customers to Uncle John's Cider Mill earlier than usual this season.

The Michigan apple harvest is running a few days ahead of schedule this year.

The cider mill serves as both a business destination and a sentimental location for many visitors.

Uncle John's Cider Mill is already seeing an uptick in visitors as temperatures dip into the 60s across Mid-Michigan.

"The cooler weather, the 60 degrees - it just kinda screams cider, orchards and pumpkin patches," said Santana Hoseth, a visitor from Ionia.

I spoke with the cider mill's president Michael Beck about what the weather means for their business.

"The fall weather actually improves the September sales here just because people are actually thinking about cider and donuts and apples," Beck said.

Beck told me that the Michigan apple harvest is a few days ahead of schedule, and Uncle John's already has apples available for purchase.

For some visitors like Caleb and Santana Hoseth, the cider mill holds special meaning beyond just seasonal treats.

"Coming here was one of our first dates as a couple, and now we're married and we are having our first kid. And we wanted to kinda take photos and recreate that as our first date two years ago," Caleb Hoseth said.

Whether neighbors are coming out as a tradition or to try something new, Beck says he's prepared for the business boost that comes with cooler temperatures.

"Sometimes you gotta kick the heaters on a little early, but other than that, we don't mind. Fall weather is our thing," Beck said.

