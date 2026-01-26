Extreme cold hampers road salt effectiveness, delays normal driving conditions in Mid-Michigan

Road conditions across Mid-Michigan remain challenging as extreme cold temperatures continue to hamper snow and ice removal efforts, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Extreme cold makes road salt less effective below 15 degrees, forcing MDOT to use sand

Multiple accidents occurred Monday on I-96 and I-69, including a double semi crash that closed lanes for three hours

Road conditions should improve once temperatures reach the 20s, according to MDOT officials

Sunday's snowfall created slick conditions for Monday's commute, leading to multiple accidents and traffic delays throughout the region. MDOT officials say road improvements depend largely on warmer temperatures returning to the area.

"You wanna make sure that it's a little bit warmer. It's in that 10-15 degree range, so when it gets into the 20s it's a lot easier to deal with," Aaron Jenkins from MDOT said.

The extreme cold presents unique challenges for road crews. Salt becomes less effective when pavement temperatures drop below 10 to 15 degrees, prompting MDOT to use sand on roads during these conditions.

"Once pavement temperatures get below 10-15 degrees, ice on the road will start to melt with the salt but then it refreezes quickly," Jenkins said.

Monday brought multiple accidents and slide-offs on I-96, forcing traffic diversions off the highway. A Bath Township Police Department official reported that a portion of I-69 was reduced to one lane for three hours following a double semi crash.

Drivers are noticing the impact on their daily commutes. Driver Nick Marienfeld described highway conditions as manageable but noted challenges.

"I was mostly on the highway. It wasn't terrible but the edges of the lanes are a little more narrow than usual. There's snow like right on the edge," Marienfeld said.

MDOT emphasizes safety over punctuality during these challenging conditions.

"If you're dealing with safety versus being on time make sure you're doing what you can to be safe," Jenkins said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

