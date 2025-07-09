A scholarship fund in Elsie honors the memory of a 2018 graduate who died by suicide while supporting future generations of students.

The scholarship honors Carson Vincent, who died by suicide in 2018.

His mother, Michelle Vincent, hosts an annual raffle to raise funds for the scholarship.

The scholarship has awarded over $10,000 to about 10 recipients so far.

WATCH: Elsie mother honors son's memory through scholarship fund for local students

Elsie mother honors son's memory with scholarship fund after tragic loss to suicide

Michelle Vincent is hosting her annual raffle for a cause to raise funds in honor of her loved one.

"In honor of my son, Carson Vincent. He passed away in 2018 due to mental health," Vincent said.

He may be gone, but he's not forgotten. Carson's mom has created a scholarship fund in his name.

"One of the biggest fears as a parent when you lose a child is that everyone around you is going to forget your child. And we wanted to give back to the community," Vincent said.

High school seniors who are student athletes and headed to a college or trade school at Ovid-Elsie or Shiawassee schools can apply. The fund is kept through the Shiawassee Community Foundation.

Kimberly Renwick, executive director of the Shiawassee Community Foundation, spoke about the scholarship's impact.

"I think we've awarded about 10 recipients since its opening. We've given a little over $10,000 off of just that fund," Renwick said.

Vincent said her son's suicide was a reminder that you never know what others are going through.

"Carson.. It was a really big surprise when he passed away. I thought that everything was OK," Vincent said.

She urges those who are struggling to ask for help.

"He would be very proud of me and the work that we're doing to help someone in the future, because his future was so incredibly bright. And I just know that he would have done so good in the world," Vincent said.

If you are in need of mental health assistance, you can text or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 9-8-8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.